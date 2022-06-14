Eastwood Baptist Church, 1150 Allgood Road NE in Marietta, will have five-time Grammy nominated, seven-time GMA Dove Award winning Karen Peck and New River perform on June 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

As a family group, Karen Peck and New River has impacted the Gospel music industry for almost 30 years, and in 2018, Karen Peck Gooch was inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame.

For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/KarenPeckandNewRiverTickets. For more information, visit https://www.eastwoodbaptist.org or https://www.karenpeckandnewriver.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In