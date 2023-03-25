Check out the Easter events happening in Cobb County.
Now
The City of Powder Springs will have Easter Egg Quest from now to April 9 from dawn to dusk.
Participants can explore over 50 over-sized Easter eggs painted by local elementary school students around Thurman Springs Park and the downtown area. After completing the Egg Quest stop by The Book Worm Bookstore in downtown Powder Springs for a special treat from Macland Baptist Church.
March 25
The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team of Keller Williams will host an Easter Egg Drop on March 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
It will take place at Mount Paran North Church of God’s soccer field, behind the church and up the hill, at 1700 Allgood Road in Marietta.
There will be three different egg drops based on age: 1-3 year olds will go first, then 4-8 year olds and lastly 9-12 year olds. While guests are waiting, they can enjoy close up magic by a skilled magician, face painting, balloon art and meet Rapunzel. Goodie bags will also be available for visitors to take home.
For more information, visit fb.me/e/Cucaa9G2.
April 1
Cobb County PARKS will have the 30th Annual Cobb Eggstravaganza on April 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at Al Bishop Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.
Participants can bring the family for a day of fun with Easter egg hunts for ages 10 and under. There will be food available for purchase, free games, crafts and family activities and prizes.
Gates open at noon with the following hunt times: 3 years old and under at 1 p.m.; 4-5 year olds at 1:30 p.m.; 6-7 year olds at 2 p.m.; 8-10 year olds at 2:30 p.m.; and all ages at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/parks or call 770-528-8800.
The Kennesaw Parks & Rec Department will have the annual Bunny Breakfast on April 1 at the Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw.
There will be two seatings available: 8 to 9:15 a.m. and 10 to 11:15 a.m.
Attendees will be treated to a buffet including hot and ready pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage, as well as a medley of fresh fruit and breakfast sweets. Everyone’s favorite cottontail will be making his way from table to table to say hello to all the boys and girls. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camera to capture photos with the Easter Bunny.
Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased online or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are non-refundable after March 24.
Children ages two and under do not need a ticket if they will be sitting in laps.
Tickets are available at:
For the 8 a.m. seating, secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIzNzcyNjM.
For the 10 a.m. seating, secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIzNzcyNjc.
New this year, experience the beauty of Smith-Gilbert Gardens at the annual Egg Hunt on April 1 with a combo Bunny Breakfast/Egg Hunt ticket. The Egg Hunt is open to children up to nine years of age. Easter themed crafts will be available at the Egg Hunt, as well as organized garden games.
Marietta Parks & Recreation will have the Bunny Brunch on April 1 at 10 a.m. at the Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way in Marietta.
The event will feature brunch, crafts, an egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny in an up close and intimate setting. Cost is $8 for Marietta residents, $10 non-residents. Space is limited. Registration is required for all attendees over the age of 3.
For more information, call 770-794-5630 or visit www.mariettaga.gov/parksrec.
April 4
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Easter Egg Bath Bomb on April 4 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Participants will make Easter Egg Bath Bombs, colorful bath salts that one tosses into the tub that fizz and make the water smell heavenly. Cost is $7. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
April 6
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have an Easter Scavenger Hunt on April 6 from 1 to 2 p.m.
This is a fun scavenger hunt based on the Clue board game. Using the process of elimination, participants will work together to solve a mystery and be rewarded with a sweet treat. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
April 7
The Marietta Community Egg Hunt, sponsored by Superior Plumbing and the Marietta Business Association, will be April 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Life University’s Athletic Complex, 1415 Barclay Circle in Marietta.
The event will feature food, games, music, activities and egg hunts for everyone. There will be over 60,000 eggs and candy for the various hunts. The funds raised from the Egg Hunt go to support Marietta City Schools via the Marietta Business Association Education Programs. Admission is free and parking is free at Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle in Marietta.
The egg hunt schedule will be 5:30 p.m. for ages three and under, 6 p.m. is a Special Needs Hunt, 7 p.m. for ages 4-7, 8 p.m. is a Special Needs Hunt and 8:30 p.m. is ages 8-10. Toddler Hunts are located in a separate area and will be at 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m.
There will be food vendors on hand and Ultimate Kid’s Zones, which are $10 per child for unlimited rides.
For more information, call 770-423-1330k or e-mail billwatson@jrmmanagement.com or missy@jrmmanagement.com.
April 8
Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop
The 14th annual Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop, hosted by Piedmont Church and Cobb County School District, will be April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sprayberry High School football field/stadium area.
The event, presented by Superior Plumbing and C&S Paving, will feature food, games, a DJ, activities and egg hunts for everyone. Children can marvel as a helicopter drops thousands of eggs onto the school’s football field to kick-off the hunt. Admission to the event is free and there is ample parking at the school.
There will be more than 90,000 eggs and candy for the various hunts. The funds raised from the Egg Drop go to support multiple organizations in the community. In 2022, over $10,000 went right back into the community from the event.
The event schedule on the football field is 11:30 a.m. will have a helicopter drop eggs for the ages three and under egg hunt; Noon will be the Special Needs Hunt sponsored by C&S Paving; 1:30 p.m. will have a helicopter drops eggs for the ages 4-7 egg hunt; 2 p.m. will be the Special Needs Hunt; and 3:30 p.m. will be the ages 8-10 Egg Hunt.
Toddler Hunts will be separate and located in Food Court Area. They will be held at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
The Food Court is sponsored by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The Kid’s Zone is sponsored by Three-13 Salon. The Ultimate Kid’s Zones are $10 per child for unlimited rides.
There will be free photos with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., presented by ANY PEST.
For more information, call 770-423-1330, email billwatson@jrmmanagement.com or visit www.communityeggdrop.org.
E
aster Eggstravaganza on Mableton Square
Friends of Mableton, HOPE Family Resource Center, First Christian Church of Mableton and South Cobb Lions Club are hosting an Easter egg hunt on April 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event, for children ages 2 years to fifth grade, will be held on Mableton Square, located next to Mableton Elementary School, 5220 Church Street SW in Mableton.
For more information, email hopefamily2@gmail.com.
Beeping Egg Hunt
The Cobb County Police Bomb Squad will be hosting its 2nd annual Beeping Egg Hunt on April 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Horizon Field — Acworth Sports Complex, 4000 S. Main Street in Acworth.
This hunt is designed for children who are unable to spot eggs in a usual hunt and instead, track them down by a beeping sound. If you have a child, or know of a child, who would enjoy this experience, please let their parents know so they can sign them up for the event.
This event is for visually impaired children only. The complex is located at 4000 S Main Street, Acworth.
To register, visit form.jotform.com/230645999490168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.