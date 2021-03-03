Cobb PARKS will have an Easter Bunny drive-thru event on March 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Easter Bunny and the Candy Fairy will be waiting to see participants drive-thru one of the following Cobb locations: the South Cobb Recreation Center, Fair Oaks Recreation Center, Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center and the Mountain View Aquatic Center.
For more information, call 770-528-8800.
