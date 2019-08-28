The 24th annual East Cobber Parade and Festival will be Sept. 24.
The free community-wide event in east Cobb draws 2,000 parade participants representing 110 different groups and a crowd of over 10,000.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. in front of The Fidelity Bank, 1223 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, then travel south on Johnson Ferry to Olde Town Parkway. Cobb Police will shut down Johnson Ferry from Lower Roswell Road to Upper Roswell Road at 9:45 a.m.
The festival, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be held in the south parking lot of Johnson Ferry Baptist Chuch, 955 Johnson Ferry Road. It will feature an entertainment stage, arts and crafts exhibits, local businesses, food concessions and carnival games.
For more information, visit www.eastcobber.com/parade, email info@eastcobber.com or call 770-640-7070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.