The 2020 East Cobber Parade and Festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said the cancellation of the Sept. 19 event was in compliance with public health rules where large gatherings and community events are still prohibited.
"This year would have been the 25th annual East Cobber Parade," said Cynthia Rozzo, founder and publisher of the East Cobber magazine. “The annual parade takes months of planning and preparation to pull off, between securing permission to close roads to hold it and lining up participants as well as other behind-the-scenes steps that have to be taken. Those planning steps have been hampered by the outbreak and the uncertainty about it."
