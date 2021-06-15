The East Cobb Quilters’ Guild held the drawing for their popular Raffle Quilt on June 12 at the Cobb County Civic Center.
The unique Raffle Quilt is created every two years as part of the activities during the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild – Georgia Celebrates Quilts Show. Due to the pandemic the show was postponed until June 9–11, but the Guild decided to continue with the quilt since the sale of the raffle tickets helps to support the group’s activities.
This year the guild sold a record number of tickets, raising over $9,000. The video of the drawing can be found at https://www.facebook.com/eastcobbquiltersguild/videos/153163800202675.
The East Cobb Quilters’ Guild, formed in 1982, is made up of more than 250 quilters from across the metro area who share their love of quilts and whose quilts are as diverse at the quilters themselves.
