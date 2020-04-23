April is National Community Service Month and the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild is celebrating its history of community service.
Members give freely of their time and energy to create quilts, placemats and pillowcases for donation to area charities.
In 2019, the Guild donated a total of 1,176 items to local organizations. Its 240 quilts, 339 pillowcases and 597 placemats directly supported Cobb County’s Division of Family and Children Services, Cobb County Meals on Wheels and Ryan’s Case for Smiles.
For Cobb DFCS, the Guild makes quilts for children who have been taken into foster care. For Ryan’s Case for Smiles, pillowcases are made for children in hospitals in the Atlanta area and around the state of Georgia. The placemats are made for Cobb County Meals on Wheels as gifts to hundreds of older adults and disabled individuals with their food donations.
The Guild, formed in 1982, is made up of more than 250 quilters from across the metro area who share their love of quilts and whose quilts are as diverse at the quilters themselves.
