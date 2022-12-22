From left are Barbara Means, Ryan’s Case for Smiles; Linda Bailey, ECQG President 2022; Abbi Rabeneck, Co-chair, ECQG Community Service; Tawana Benard, Department of Family & Children Services; and Andrea Rapowitz, Cobb Senior Services/Meals on Wheels
The East Cobb Quilters’ Guild, celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, is proud of its long history of community service.
Its members freely give their time and energy to create quilts, placemats and pillowcases for donation to area charities. Often gathering in small groups to sew, members also benefit from the friendships that develop and deepen while these projects are created.
“Creating fabric items is even more rewarding when the item is for someone else," said Linda Bailey, president of the East Cobb Quilters' Guild. "These projects are created by our members and given to others we do not know but have a connection with through our donations to these organization.”
In 2022, the Guild donated a total of 1,362 items to local organizations: 348 quilts for Cobb County DFCS, for children who have been taken into foster care; 552 pillowcases for Ryan’s Case for Smiles, for children in hospitals in the Atlanta area and around the state of Georgia and 462 placemats for Cobb County Meals on Wheels, for older adults and disabled individuals who receive home meal delivery.
“Ryan's Case for Smiles is celebrating 15 years as an organization and a milestone of 2.5 million pillowcases delivered," said Barbara Means, Ryans’s Case for Smiles. "It would not have been possible without the generosity of each volunteer or donor who has given their time, talent and treasure to help provide comfort and support to children with cancer and other life-changing illnesses or injuries. The Georgia Chapter is extremely grateful and appreciative of the generosity of the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild members. Your pillowcase donations help bring "smiles" to children in hospitals throughout Georgia. Thank you for "helping kids feel better to heal better."
