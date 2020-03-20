The East Cobb Quilters' Guild is encouraging students in grades K-12 to learn about quilting and sew their own quilt block, using their creativity, color sense and math skills.
Blocks which meet the entry criteria will be displayed at Georgia Celebrates Quilts, the Guild's biennial quilt show that will be held June 10-12 at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta. Students may submit only one entry block - made on their own, in a sewing class, home school program, Scout Troop, 4-H club or with a neighborhood quilter. Blocks can be based on existing quilt patterns or an original design.
Since every Quilt Block has a story, participants are also asked to share a story or details related to their block with their entry. In 2019, there were 50 entries from around the state of Georgia.
Complete entry details and form can be found at https://ecqg.com/quilt-show.
All entries must be postmarked by April 15 and will be qualified by a committee from the East Cobb Quilters' Guild for display at the show.
Each student entrant will receive a certificate for free admission to the show. After the show the blocks will be returned along with instructions for creating a pillow or wall hanging with the block and fabric for backing.
