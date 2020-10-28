On Oct. 1, Lee Ann Sherry took the reins as the 2020-21 president of the East Cobb Civitan Club.
She follows past-president Carolyn Polakowski, who was recognized for her leadership with an honorary Georgia District Civitan Foundation Life Membership. In spite of the pandemic, the club met over the past months virtually and completed multiple service projects for area nonprofits. They even added new members and secured a new annual corporate sponsor.
Founded in 1986, the East Cobb Civitan Club has given hands-on service as well as financial contributions to area charities for 34 years, including Special Needs Cobb, the Tommy Nobis Center and Operation Mail Drop. This year would have marked the Club’s 30th annual “Wine and Vine Market,” the signature fundraiser that allows them to make generous contributions to eligible charities. The pandemic, however, resulted in the cancellation of the event in August.
Travis and Tyler Johnson, east Cobb natives and Walton graduates, jumped in to the rescue. The brothers own Residential Funding Consultants and through their company donated $5,000. The contribution will be used to support fundraising efforts, service projects and allow the club to continue to support local charities in need.
The club will have Menchies MUST Ministries Meet Up on Nov. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Menchies in the Avenue at East Cobb. The club will receive a portion of frozen yogurt sales at the event and collect non-perishable food items for Marietta-based MUST Ministries for the holidays.
For more information, contact Mary Karras at MDKarras@icloud.com.
