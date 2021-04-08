The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have an Earth Day Celebration on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants can join Barre3 for a free socially distanced outdoor fitness class. All one needs is a yoga mat and handheld weights if available. No experience necessary. The class is free, but registration is required. To register, visit www.avenueeastcobb.com/events.
School-aged kids can visit the Avenue Red Tent for Chalk the Lot. There will be sidewalk chalk for the kids to decorate parking spaces in an Earth Day theme and each child will receive a reusable, insulated lunch bag.
The chalking area will be gated off, but is unsupervised. It will be located in the same parking lot as the fitness class.
