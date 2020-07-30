Earl Smith, founder of E. Smith Heating and Air and a longtime Cobb business leader, has accepted the call to “challenge it forward” by pledging to match donations made to The Strand in the month of August up to $10,000.
Entertainment venues have been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus as theaters, auditoriums and other large gathering spots are not conducive to social distancing.
Earl Smith has made this pledge in honor of his late wife, Rachel Smith, in celebration of their 68th wedding anniversary on Aug. 15. Rachel was a longtime advocate and supporter of The Strand.
The “challenge it forward” matching campaign was started by Superior Plumbing’s Jay Cunningham. At the end of June, Superior Plumbing announced a pledge to match donations to the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre through the end of July or up to $6,000, whichever came first.
At that time, Cunningham challenged the business community to pledge their own matching donation for the next month, creating a “challenge it forward” campaign in support of the historic theater.
After Superior Plumbing’s pledge announcement, a groundswell of support rose for the landmark theater. Supporters took to social media to share their personal connection to The Strand while calling for friends and neighbors to help keep the nonprofit from closing its doors for good. When the initial $6,000 pledge was reached, Superior Plumbing raised their match to $8,500 and again called for the business community to take the baton of support for the next month.
Seventy-two percent of The Strand’s revenue typically comes from events and ticket sales. Dark since March, The Strand needs financial support from the community in order to keep from shutting down permanently.
Individuals can see their donation matched by the Earl and Rachel Smith pledge starting Aug. 1. Donations will continue to be matched by Superior Plumbing through July. Donations can be made at strandmarietta.org.
