The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have Smoke on the Mountain from Sept. 6-8.
Set in North Carolina in 1938, Smoke on the Mountain follows the Sanders Family Singers' comedy of errors as they perform at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church's Saturday Night Gospel Sing and reveal their true - and hilariously imperfect - natures. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass gospel songs played and sung by the Sanders family.
Tickets are $20-$30. VIP tickets are available and include two drink tickets, a cast-signed poster, a post-show meet and greet with the cast and a photo op onstage.
For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrand.org.
