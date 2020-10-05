On Sept. 20, in front of a group of 20 people, two men were honored for their volunteer service and their influence in the Cobb County community for a combined 20-plus years.
Recent Eagle Scout recipient Carter McWilliams, a member of Boy Scout Troop 730 in Acworth and a 2020 graduate of Allatoona High School, grew up playing baseball at Oregon Park in Marietta. When it came time to choose his Eagle Scout project nine months ago, he chose his childhood baseball ballpark. He also wanted to honor two Cobb County men who played a big part in his life as he was growing up.
After choosing Oregon Park, McWilliams recalled how seating was often as issue at the park. He met with the Oregon Park Board President to get input on his idea of constructing two benches for the park. Next, McWilliams solicited help from baseball parent and friend Derrell Walker of the Cobb County Parks and Recreation Department.
Walker had McWilliams reach out to Jeff Abrams of the Cobb County Parks and Rec, who was instrumental in approving the bench construction project and continued to be helpful to McWilliams throughout the long process.
McWilliams chose to dedicate a bench to both Alan Allison and Al Lassiter.
Allison, a native of Atlanta and Cobb County resident for decades, was recognized and honored for his dedication and service as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 730 out of Eagle Pointe Church in Acworth. He has devoted many hours and financial resources to Troop 730 over the last eight years from countless hikes, bike rides, campouts, merit badge workshops, service projects and out-of-state camp trips.
Coach Lassiter has served as a volunteer baseball coach in the community for over a decade. He has put in countless hours of coaching numerous Dizzy Dean youth baseball teams from rec ball teams, to All-Stars, to travel ball teams in several Cobb County ballparks since the early 2000s. He has coached young ball players who are now playing at the highly competitive High School level on their Varsity teams and many who have now gone on to play at the collegiate level.
