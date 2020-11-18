As Thanksgiving and Christmas draw close residents will be searching for that "perfect gift at a perfect price."
Many will turn to E-Commerce like Craigslist, Offer-Up and Facebook Market Place to purchase those gifts.
The Cobb County Police Department has implemented "E-Commerce Zones" at all five precincts and headquarters to provide residents with a safe place to conduct E-Commerce trades and sales. The E-Commerce zones are marked with blue signs in well-lit places that are monitored by video surveillance.
The Cobb County Police Police Precincts are Precinct One, 2380 N. Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw; Precinct Two, 4700 Austell Road in Austell; Precinct Three, 1901 Cumberland Parkway in the Cumberland area; Precinct Four, 4400 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta; Precinct Five, 4640 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs; and Headquarters, 140 North Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.