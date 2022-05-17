The team behind Cobb’s Drug Treatment Court brought home several new strategies from the National Drug Court Institute Operational Tune-up held in March.
Case managers report that participants are excited to attend the weekly court sessions since the court began recognizing stand-out participants as members of the “A-Team” and naming a weekly MVP.
The Cobb Board of Commissioners also presented a proclamation recognizing May as National Drug Court Month.
The intensive program, suited for criminal offenders who are generally non-violent, lasts a minimum of two years and aims to treat an individual’s underlying addictions and return him or her to a productive member of society while reducing incarceration costs. Accountability courts provide intensive treatment or substance-use disorder and use incentives and sanctions to modify behaviors.
Cobb Superior Court Judge Kimberly A. Childs presides over the Drug Treatment Court, and during the weekly court sessions, she addresses the A-Team members individually. A-Team members get to draw for a chance to receive further incentives and they can be released from court early that week.
For 20 years, Cobb’s Drug Treatment Court has led people out of the criminal-justice system and into long-term recovery.
“We set aside this month to raise awareness that Drug Courts are saving lives, reuniting families, reducing crime, and saving money,” Porsha Middlebrook, program coordinator, said. “Drug Courts work.”
Nearly 700 people have graduated from the program and 30 people are participating in one of the program’s five phases. Cobb’s Drug Court team also acknowledges participants’ sobriety milestones.
Participant D.W., 29, of Powder Springs said: “The addition of the A-Team has added so much life to the program. It gives people a chance to be recognized for the achievements and milestones that they have made toward their ultimate goal, which is to graduate and maintain sobriety.”
Director Jennifer Tillery oversees all of Cobb’s Accountability Courts, including Mental Health Court and Veterans Court.
“We are truly dedicated to making sure that everything we do in the Drug Treatment Court is up-to-date, proven effective, and meets or exceeds the national standards. We use evidence-based treatment protocols to ensure our participants receive treatment that works and will empower them to continue in recovery long after they graduate.”
Drug Treatment Court’s next graduation is scheduled for July.
