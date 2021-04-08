Cobb County Public Library and Goodwill of North Georgia staff are hosting the Drive-Thru Young Adult Job Fair on April 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Switzer Library parking lot, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta.
The Job Fair is intended for ages 16-24. Prospective job applicants are encouraged to bring up-to-date resumes to share with potential employers.
Participating organizations include Chick-fil-A, Six Flags, Nautix Lifeguards & Maintenance, United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia, Blaze Pizza, Popeyes, InCommunity, Crabapple Landscapexperts, Old Navy, Cobb County Government, Job Corps, LA Fitness, U.S. Army, U.S Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Bojangles, Subway, and Lowe’s.
For more information, call Patricia Ball at 770-528-2522 or visit cobbcounty.org/library.
