Families in need are invited to a drive-through food pantry event on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
Cobb County Public Library in partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank is staging the free outdoor event at the library parking lot with support from Cobb government colleagues while supplies last. The food packages include produce and shelf-stable items.
The South Cobb library building is currently closed to the public as the facility is undergoing a major renovation.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/library.
