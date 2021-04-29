Two drive-through food pantry events will be offered in May for families in need at South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
Cobb County Public Library in partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank is staging the free outdoor events at the library parking lot with support from Cobb government colleagues.
The events will be May 5 and May 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last. One package of 20 lbs. of food will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis. The packages include produce and shelf-stable items.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/library or call 678-398-5828.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.