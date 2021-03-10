The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have a drive-through food pantry event on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last.
In partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank, Cobb County Public Library is staging the free outdoor food pantry event at the library in Mableton with support from Cobb government colleagues. One package of 20 pounds of food will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis. The packages include produce and shelf-stable items.
For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/library or call the South Cobb Library at 678-398-5828.
