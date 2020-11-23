The Cobb Library System and Atlanta Community Food Bank staff will host drive-through pantries at Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road SW in Marietta, on Dec. 2 and Dec. 16.
The free food distributions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last. One package of up to 20 pounds will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis. The donated packages include produce and shelf-stable items.
