Last week, the Cobb Library System and Atlanta Community Food Bank staff hosted a drive-through food pantry to help local families in need.
Another drive-through food distribution will be held on Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last at Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road SW in Marietta.
