The Cobb County PARKS' staff will have "Drive-In Movie Nights" at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Staff will coordinate family art projects with proper social distancing and have trivia questions before screening "The Secret Life of Pets II" around 7:30 p.m. The events are free, but limited spots are available. Participation is based on the number of vehicles not individual family members.
Participants will need to show either a printed receipt or email confirmation when entering the park before being directed to their designated parking area. Participants will be assigned two parking spaces to keep the proper amount of space between families.
To register, visit cobbparks.org.
