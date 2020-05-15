Residents can park their car and enjoy a social distancing drive-in movie, snacks and drinks at Lost Mountain Park on May 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Participants can bring outdoor chairs, blankets and join Cobb County PARKS staff for a screening of "The Secret Life of Pets II." Families can do an art project and take part in family trivia prior to the movie.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. with pre-movie activities at 6:30 p.m.
Space is limited and registration is required to attend. Register at cobbparks.org and use code 17599.
All participants will be socially distanced from each other. Exact rules and regulations will be listed on tickets.
