There will be a Menorah Lighting Ceremony on the first night of Chanukah, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
To maintain social distance, the City of Acworth askes that all attendees stay in or next to their vehicle during the ceremony.
