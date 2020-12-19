The Tim D. Lee Senior Center off Sandy Plains Road in Marietta is closed due to COVID-19, however, it remains closed for another reason.
Extensive renovation is underway and the massive remodeling project won't be completed until early next year.
Normally, many Cobb County Senior Citizens enjoy the various activities offered at the Senior Center. The Center is also the regular meeting place for the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K.
Despite these situations, organizers still managed a special holiday celebration on Dec. 8. while complying with local and state COVID-19 safety restrictions.
Veteran Senior Center staff members Donna Kibbe, program coordinator, and Viktoria Mihan, program specialist, came up with an idea that provided a holiday celebration for seniors and at the same time became the first ever drive-by holiday season celebration at the center.
Kibbe and Mihan are also members of the Kiwanis Club. They reached out to Margy Rodgers, club president, and asked if the club would help out.
The seniors were treated to three Santas played by Billy Rodgers of the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain, Johnny Johnson of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and Kris Komuda of Holbrook Life.
Gene Schumacher, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K, volunteered his vintage red pickup truck, which was decorated for the holiday occasion and included an eight-foot Christmas tree in the bed. A large Christmas wreath was attached to the hood and Christmas packages were arranged at the front of the truck.
Each drive by car was treated to a holiday goody bag as they slowly passed along.
A number of stations set up by organizations such as Atherton Place; United Military Care; Heritage of Sandy Plains; Humana; Mays, Ward and Dobbins Funeral Home; and Holbrook Life were placed throughout the parking lot. When cars pulled up to the decorated pickup truck, they were serenaded by the CHRIST Chruch Kennesaw Hanbell Choir. The chime ringers were Erica Anderson, Deb Gerace and Susan Self.
Everyone had a wonderful time and it was a very creative way to provide somewhat of a holiday celebration despite what everyone has been going through for most of this year.
One senior driver shouted out, “I wish we could do this every year!”
