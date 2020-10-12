Curbside service is now available at Gritters and Kemp Memorial libraries.

These two locations join three other libraries offering this service as the facilities remain closed to the public. Hours of curbside service for grab-and-go pick up of reserved library items are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants are asked to schedule curbside service appointments at least one hour in advance on the same day of the planned appointment.

Seven Cobb libraries are open weekdays under limited operations - South Cobb Regional, Mountain View Regional, North Cobb Regional, West Cobb Regional, East Cobb, Sewell Mill and Vinings.

The form for scheduling the curbside appointments and more details are available at cobbcat.org/libraryexpress.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.