Curbside service is now available at Gritters and Kemp Memorial libraries.
These two locations join three other libraries offering this service as the facilities remain closed to the public. Hours of curbside service for grab-and-go pick up of reserved library items are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants are asked to schedule curbside service appointments at least one hour in advance on the same day of the planned appointment.
Seven Cobb libraries are open weekdays under limited operations - South Cobb Regional, Mountain View Regional, North Cobb Regional, West Cobb Regional, East Cobb, Sewell Mill and Vinings.
The form for scheduling the curbside appointments and more details are available at cobbcat.org/libraryexpress.
