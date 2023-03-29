Dr. Ben Wynne will be Georgia Writers Museum’s Meet the Author presenter on his book, "Something in the Water: A History of Music in Macon, Georgia, 1823-1980."
He will be presenting at the museum on April 4 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event will also feature soul food and include a DJ who will be spinning hits by Macon musicians.
One of the many music history stories included in Wynne’s book is of the Grammy Award-winning Allman Brothers Band, which released 18 albums, four of which went platinum. Allman was twice ranked in the Top 10 best guitarists of all times. The band had 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
From 1970-1973, the Allman Brothers Band’s original members, their families, and various friends lived in what became known as The Big House in Macon. The house is
located near Capricorn Records, the Allman Brothers’ recording studio. It is also near H&H Restaurant, where the musicians were fed by Mama Louise when they could not afford to pay for food. The Big House Foundation opened the house in 2009 as an interactive museum dedicated to preserving the history of the Allman Brothers Band.
Attendees can pre-order their copy of "Something in the Water" at the museum. Dr. Wynne will be signing books after his presentation.
The event is $45 per person, $80 per couple or $200 for a VIP Table for six guests. Register by contacting Georgia Writers Museum at www.georgiawritersmuseum.org.
