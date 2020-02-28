Down 7 Up 8 Incorporated will have Princes For A Day on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center.
The event is intended to be a gift for foster children and to raise awareness of fostering and adopting in the community. Girls ages 2-18 who are foster, adopted or living in a foster or adoptive home can attend for free.
Each girl will receive a princess gown that they can take home, along with accessories and princess slippers. Volunteers from the community will be lead princesses and guide them around the castle as they receive the “royal treatment” including hair styling, nails and makeup. They will be introduced into the Ballroom and escorted in by Prince Charming, where they can enjoy princess food, dancing and photo ops with real princesses and fairy godmothers.
There will also be etiquette, self-defense and character-building experiences.
Miss Atlanta and Miss Cobb County will be in attendance.
For more information, visit www.down7up8inc.org.
