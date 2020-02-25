Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity announced that the Winn Family of Douglasville on behalf of the Winn 3 Charitable Fund has made a $45,000 donation for an upcoming Habitat home in Veterans Place in Douglasville.
The donation was made to help the Alexander High School Habitat for Humanity club fundraising efforts for a house for a veteran this year.
Veterans Place is located on Military Way in Douglasville and is the first-ever all veteran Habitat neighborhood in the state.
Frank Winn, executor of the Winn 3 Charitable Fund, said he wanted to help the kids reach their goal and honor his veteran father and grandparents who were raised in Douglasville. Winn’s father left the majority of his estate to be used for charitable purposes.
Prior to the donation, the club was about a third of the way to the $90,000 goal to build the house. The high schoolers have spoken at community meetings, held numerous fundraising events and applied for grants.
In the 34 years since its founding, NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity has built, renovated or repaired 512 homes in its service area — Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
For more information, visit www.nwmetroatlantahabitat.org.
