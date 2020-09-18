The Department of Transportation will host a virtual lunch and learn to connect small businesses with prime contractors on Oct. 8 from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Participants can hear from C.W. Matthews about their company, the subcontracting process and current opportunities. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/35PdhF2.
For more information, visit cobbdot.org.
