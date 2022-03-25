Cobb E-911 will have their inaugural Donuts with a Dispatcher event on April 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Dunkin' Donuts, 4311 Bells Ferry Road in Kennesaw.

This is an opportunity to get to know the E-911 operators and offer support for the service they provide to the community.

