Cobb Senior Services staff needs help collecting shelf stable pantry food and other items for vulnerable Cobb residents age 60 and older.
The following items are requested - small peanut butter, fruit cups/dried fruit, juice boxes, small/individual serving boxes of cereal, shelf stable milk, canned meat like chicken or tuna, microwave or packaged rice, small cans or cups of soup, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, dried mashed potato pouches, small cans of Spaghetti O's/ravioli, pasta, pasta sauce, toilet paper, paper towels, new crossword puzzles, word search/scrambles, adult coloring books, color pencils and puzzles.
For more information, call 770-528-2009 to set up a time to deliver donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.