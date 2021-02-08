The Southern Tennis Foundation announced the Run For Racquets 5K event, a virtual race with a local impact and a tennis twist.
The 5k is virtual, allowing participants to run or walk on their own between Feb. 26-28. Registration is $25 per person. Residents of the nine-state United States Tennis Association Southern Section are encouraged to have fun, be healthy and help grow tennis in their community.
For every 5K registrant in USTA Southern, a tennis racquet will be donated to a local tennis organization, which includes USTA-affiliated community tennis associations and National Junior Tennis and Learning chapters. Participants can challenge their family and friends to join, along with making additional donations.
For more infomation, visit www.SouthernTennis.com or www.USTA.com/Southern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.