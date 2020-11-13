Bring some holiday cheer to families who need it through the "Cookies for Santa" program.
The Ward Recreation Center staff is accepting donations of sugar cookie mix, cookie cutters, frosting, sprinkles and decorations. These items will be provided to selected families through the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.
The goal is to provide supplies to at least 50 families. Donations can be dropped off at the recreation center, located at 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
Those who would like to receive the help of the "Cookies for Santa" program can register online at cobbparks.org. The registration code is #19745.
