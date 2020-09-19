Dr. Daniel Miller is a renowned leader in thoracic surgery and currently practices at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta, which offers a comprehensive Lung Cancer Screening Program. Dr. Miller is also a clinical Professor of Surgery at Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University. He specializes in VATS procedures for early-stage disease and is an expert in the complex surgical procedures involved in treatment of advanced cancers of the trachea, lung, esophagus, mediastinum, bony skeleton and pleural.