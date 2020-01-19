Here is an engine-eous idea for next weekend. Trains! Trains! Trains! is Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. in Downtown Kennesaw (exit 273 on Interstate 75).
“Trains! Trains! Trains! is the Southern Museum’s biggest, most popular annual event. To mark the tenth anniversary of its signature event, the Museum will offer a reimagined experience that includes a variety of train-related activities,” said Dr. Richard Banz, executive director of the museum.
The event offers an interactive experience including a new Lego Building Challenge as the headline activity this year.
“Brand new layouts and perennial favorites will offer attendees the opportunity to interact with a variety of model trains, a few of which you can even operate,” Benz said. “Railroad artifacts from the Museum archives will be on display for visitors to hold, touch, and discover how they were used. The sights and sounds of steam will also return to Kennesaw in the form of a 1920 steam-powered tractor built by the Advance-Rumley Thresher Company which will be on-site and powered up for the event. Operation Lifesaver will also be on-site to teach kids and families about railroad safety.”
2020 Trains! Trains! Trains! promises to be a first-class ride. “Trains! Trains! Trains! is our most exciting annual event, and we are gearing up for what is sure to be our best experience yet,” Banz added. “We are thrilled to reach our tenth year hosting an event where families can share in the nostalgia and appeal of model trains and make memories that will last a lifetime.”
The event is for everyone. “The Southern Museum provides visitors with a unique perspective on railroads from the Civil War the present,” Benz said. “Beyond the activities planned for the event, the Museums is home to the General, the locomotive made famous during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862, an impressive Civil War collection, and the Glover Machine Works, a restored early twentieth-century belt-driven locomotive assembly line. The Jolley Education Center offers numerous hands-on and interactive exhibits that are fun for the entire family.”
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (65+), $5 for children ages 3-17, $5 for active-duty military with ID and university students with ID, and free for children 2 and under. Admission for Museum members is always free. Discount tickets are available on the Museum’s website at southernmuseum.org and discount coupons are available at the Museum prior to the event. No other coupons or discounts will be accepted. Additional parking for the event is available at Adams Park (2600 Park Drive), and a free shuttle will be operating both days.
