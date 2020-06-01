Every year, Georgia yard sale shoppers spend the first weekend in June hunting for bargains at the Dixie Highway 90-Mile Sale.
Friday through Sunday, participants can follow the Old Dixie Highway from Ringgold through Rocky Face, Tunnel Hill, Dalton, Resaca, Calhoun, Adairsville, Cassville, Cartersville, Emerson and Acworth with hundreds of individual yard sales along the way. Sales will take place from daylight to dusk.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/DixieHighway90MileYardSale/.
