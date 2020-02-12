The Marietta Museum of History will continue its Diverse Cobb series on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Marietta City Council Chambers, 205 Lawrence Street in Marietta.
Diverse Cobb programming focuses on local black history with the goal of educating the community on overlooked, difficult and complex topics.
Marietta native James Gober played a critical role in the nation's fight for civil rights. He will share his experiences growing up in a segregated Marietta, getting arrested during a sit-in with Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth - a pioneer of the civil rights movement, his fight for justice during Gober vs. Birmingham and his later work gaining fair housing for all with the Marietta Housing Authority.
For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
