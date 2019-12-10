Commissioner Keli Gambrill and Cobb Police Deputy Chief Stuart VanHoozer will host a town hall focused on technology on Jan. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
Town hall participants will learn how to take security measures in their homes, neighborhoods and businesses that best assist Cobb County Police Department in preventing crime.
Topics covered at the town hall will include:
- The importance of tag numbers, clothing and faces
- How to place security cameras and use of “bottlenecks”
- The latest trends in technology that help solve and prevent crime
- Instances of the Cobb community helping solve and prevent crime in partnership with CCPD
For more information, call 770-528-3313 or email ryan.williams@cobbcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.