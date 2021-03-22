For the third year, Georgia Farm Bureau is offering its farm passport to help residents discover where their food comes from and the people who grow it.
All one needs is an open road and a tank of gas to discover towns they haven’t visited, the next favorite trail or a new restaurant.
Chances are residents one is within an hour of a GFB Certified Farm Market and farm-fresh goodness, whether it’s strawberries in the spring, fresh vegetables and peaches in the summer, apples in the fall or Christmas trees at year’s end.
The farm passport guides travelers across Georgia to farms that offer food items for any taste. The majority of goods sold at each GFB Certified Farm Market are grown on the farm or on other Georgia farms.
Each farm is unique. Some farms offer a pick-your-own option, corn mazes, farm games, educational opportunities or host special seasonal events.
Passport holders will support local farmers and experience fresh food as they get their passport stamped at each farm they visit. In 2020, farm passport travelers made more than 6,000 visits to GFB CFMs.
Two participants – Jennifer Appleton and Sarah Ridgeway of Brunswick visited 77 of the 78 Georgia farms that participated last year. They only missed one farm due to its strawberry season ending early.
Eight new farms have joined GFB’s CFM program this year, giving veteran farm passport travelers new farm markets to visit this year. The GFB Farm Passport is available at county Farm Bureau offices and at the 83 GFB Certified Farm Markets.
To find participating farms, visit www.gfb.ag/farmpassport.
