Discover book discussion groups at East Cobb Library

Book discussion groups are meeting at the East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 510-B in Marietta in the Parkaire Landing Shopping Center near Kroger.
The East Cobb Book Discussion Group meets the third Thursday of every month, the morning session at 11 a.m. and the afternoon session at 2 p.m. The group reads a wide variety of literature, including fiction, non-fiction, classics and new releases. The title scheduled for Thursday morning's discussion is "The Vanishing Half," a historical fiction novel by Brit Bennett and the afternoon discussion will cover "Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family" by Robert Kolker.
The library also offers Adult Book Tasting discussions every other month. Participants get an opportunity to sample five books then discuss and rate their favorites. The group will meet Dec. 28 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss books under the “Cozy Mysteries to Die” theme. Registration is required at cobbcat.org.
The East Cobb Cookbook Club meets the second Tuesday of the month. The club reads and reviews a wide range of cookbooks to explore cooking techniques, specific chefs and ethnic cooking styles. Each month members choose a themed recipe and prepare a dish to share. The club will meet Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. for a session on Soups and Salads. Registration is required at cobbcat.org.
