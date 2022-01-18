Since 2016, the Circle for Children has raised more than $140,000 for Devereux Georgia. In 2021 alone, the Circle raised more than $70,000. From left are Devereux Vice President of Operations Gwen Skinner, former Circle for Children President Elaine LaMontagne, Devereux Georgia Director of Development Brenda Vazquez and Circle for Children Charity Liaison for Devereux BJ Wooldridge.
Previous funds from the Circle for Children were used to redecorate Devereux Georgia’s family visitation area, creating a warm, comforting - and colorful - environment.
Previous funds from the Circle for Children also were used to add dugouts to a sports field, providing additional athletic opportunities for youth.
For the past five years, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Georgia has built a strong partnership with the Circle for Children, a Marietta-based nonprofit that offers financial support and personal encouragement to youth who have suffered abuse, neglect and abandonment.
Currently, Devereux Georgia is the primary beneficiary of the Circle’s fundraising efforts, with Circle members donating their time and talents to support the children, adolescents and young adults served by the organization.
Since 2016, the Circle has raised more than $140,000 for Devereux Georgia.
In addition to financial assistance, Circle members support Devereux Georgia by volunteering at center events; buying and wrapping holiday gifts; and donating food, as well as personal care and recreational items for youth.
Founded in 1927, the Circle carries a tradition of financial giving and personal encouragement to disadvantaged children and adolescents throughout the state of Georgia. The 100% volunteer organization has contributed millions of dollars in aid and scholarships, as well as countless hours of hands-on service to at-risk youth.
