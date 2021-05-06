Smith-Gilbert Gardens announced an extension to their Art Blooms exhibit, Designed by Nature.
The extended exhibit will feature three new, recently installed sculptures, designed and crafted by Mary Beck Pinkston, Mari Raj and Hannah
Bumgarner, all artists of the Kennesaw State University School of Art & Design Master Craftsman Program.
Art Blooms, an art exhibit surrounded by nature, opened at the Gardens on April 1. The two-month exhibit includes a series of weekend artists’ demonstrations and workshops. On Saturdays, Art Ambassadors will be on-site to share behind-the-scenes stories of the artists and sculptures.
The Garden's permanent sculpture collection features 31 outdoor pieces representing international, national and regional artists. The feature artist for this year’s Art Blooms exhibit is local artist Doug Pisik. His piece, Morph, is an interactive wooden sculpture. He is a nationally recognized wood artist who specializes in creating sculptures, 3D wall pieces and intricate art boxes with complex designs both inside and out.
Art Blooms is included with regular Garden admission. Weekly timed tickets for Art Blooms are now available at www.smithgilbertgardens.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.