Tyler Mauldin, center, of the Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of DeMolay Squires in Marietta, helped the Theodore J. Nickolas Chapter Order of DeMolay in Dahlonega put out veteran memorials for fallen soldiers.
Tyler Mauldin, second from left, of the Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of DeMolay Squires, helped a group of elderly attend church in Douglasville on May 22.
Tyler Mauldin at the DeMolay Squires Laser Tag event at the Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of Masons in Marietta.
Matt Mauldin at the DeMolay Squires Laser Tag event at the Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of Masons in Marietta.
On May 22, the Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of DeMolay Squires drove a group of elderly and attended church with them at The Little House of Prayer in Douglasville.
Tyler Mauldin helped the elderly in and out of the car and into the church. He also helped the Theodore J. Nickolas Chapter Order of DeMolay in Dahlonega that day by putting out veteran memorials for fallen soldiers.
The Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter also held a DeMolay Squires Laser Tag event on May 21 at the Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of the Masons, which is their sponsoring body, at 1362 Sandtown Road in Marietta. Mauldin beat his father and advisor, Matt Mauldin, in points.
The Order of the DeMolay Squires, ages 9-12 years, teaches young men to be better sons, learn leadership and to obey the laws of the country.
