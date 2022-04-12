On April 2, the Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of DeMolay Squires held a Masonic Service project to show support to their sponsoring body Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of the Masons.

The event was held at 1362 Sandtown Road in Marietta. Tyler Mauldin helped blow off the parking lot and cut the grass.

Also that day, the Squires held an Athletic event for the young men at Lake Point in Emerson where Mauldin got his very first hole in one.

