On April 16, the Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter, Order of DeMolay Squires held a DeMolay Square Knight Helmet Making event at the Chapter, 1362 Sandtown Road in Marietta.

New member Tyler Mauldin was shown how to make a knight helmet of the DeMolay Squires, ages 9-12 years of age.

On April 17, the DeMolay Squires went to North River Church of Christ, 320 Austin Avenue in Marietta, to celebrate Easter Sunday Worship.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In