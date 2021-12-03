Delta Community to award $125,000 to metro Atlanta nonprofits

Delta Community Credit Union, which has three branches and its corporate headquarters in Cobb County, will award a total of $125,000 to 20 organizations that were selected as 2022 recipients through the credit union’s annual Philanthropic Fund grant program.
Since distributing its first grants in 2014, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund has invested $750,000 in nonprofit organizations that support education, and health and human services. Earmarking $125,000 for additional grants in the coming year reflects the credit union’s ongoing commitment to
support the metro Atlanta communities it serves.
In 2022, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund will award:
Individual grants of $10,000 to Agape Youth & Family Center, Caring for Others, Hall-Dawson CASA Program, Kennesaw State University Foundation and Urban League of Greater Atlanta.
Individual grants of $7,500 to 21st Century Leaders, Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, Cool Girls, Giving Kitchen and The Scholarship Academy.
Individual grants of $5,000 to Kate’s Club, Lekotek of Georgia, Literacy Action, Rainbow House and The Orange Duffel Bag Initiative.
Individual grants of $2,500 to Community Farmers Markets, East Lake Foundation, Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy, Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company and Scottdale Early Learning.
Grant recipients are chosen by a rotating committee of volunteer Delta Community employees.
Committee members review applications and award grants based on the amount requested; the proposed use of the funds; and alignment between the applicant’s mission and the credit union’s formal community investment strategy.
