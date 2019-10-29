Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union announced that a metro Atlanta non-profit that trains children and teenagers to avoid and escape sexual predators was recently awarded a $3,450 grant from the 2019 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund.
A spokesperson for Revved Up Kids says the grant will fund personal safety classes that teach children how to use the power of their own strength and voice to keep themselves safe from sexual predators.
“Children often do not even have the words to tell a trusted adult when they are victims of sexual abuse,” said Alli Neal, Revved Up Kids founder. “We not only teach them how to use their voices, but also how to use their bodies’ strength and power to defend themselves and get away from dangerous situations.”
Founded in 2010, Revved Up Kids is the only organization in metro Atlanta dedicated solely to training children and teens how to prevent and escape sexual abuse.
The grant awarded to Revved Up Kids was the final grant of 2019 from the Delta Community Credit Union Philanthropic Fund. Throughout the past year, the Fund distributed a total of $100,000 to 24 charitable organizations that support families, children and financial literacy education.
Recipients of 2020 grants will be announced in December.
