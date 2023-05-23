Four nonprofit organizations providing education and family services in metro Atlanta received significant financial support from Cobb-based Delta Community Credit Union in May.
Through the credit union’s Philanthropic Fund, $30,000 in total awards will help fund Sunshine on a Ranney Day, Women in Technology, Four Corner’s Group Inc. and Ser Familia Inc.
Sunshine on a Ranney Day, an organization that renovates homes for children with long-term illnesses and special needs, was awarded $10,000. The nonprofit focuses on customizing and building wheelchair accessible bathrooms, bedrooms and therapy rooms at no cost to the family.
Delta Community also awarded $7,500 to Women in Technology and Four Corner’s Group Inc., which will use the funds to support education programs. WIT, an organization with a mission to help women excel in the STEAM industry, will use the award to support its Cyber Security Training for Single Mothers Program, which enrolls 20 single mothers in a 12-week certification course every spring and fall.
Four Corner’s Group, a nonprofit that works with local juvenile justice systems to serve court-involved and at-risk youth, will use the funds to support its Pathways to Success curriculum, which provides coaching for youth in the program to decrease juvenile recidivism.
Ser Familia, which helps Latino families through social and mental health resources, received a $5,000 award. The organization will use the award to help Latino youth by providing educational services including enrichment through opportunities like piano and art classes in coordination with evidence-based mental health services.
This year, the Philanthropic Fund will invest a total of $150,000 in 20 metro Atlanta non-profit organizations.
